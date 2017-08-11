× Precautionary boil water advisory lifted for Coventry neighborhood

COVENTRY — A boil water advisory that was issued Thursday for the Pilgrim Hills neighborhood in Coventry has been lifted according to Connecticut Water officials.

Lab results confirm that water quality was not affected bythe low pressure situation that occured Thursday, and that the water is safe to drink.

The precautionary advisory was issued after a construction company or contractor struck a water main line and the water pressure dropped. The advisory and testing was standard procedure. The advisory did not affect the