Silver Alert issued for missing patient in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said 25-year-old Megan Scanlon went missing from New London Friday.

New London police said she was last seen wearing purple scrubs, blue scrub pants and orange Crocs. Police said she is a white female, 5’2″, has blue eyes, brown hair and weighs 108 pounds.

It is unknown at this time where Scanlon went missing from. If you think you have seen this woman, you’re asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.