Some Connecticut communities seen as safest in the US to raise children

HARTFORD — Safewise, a home security and safety brand committed to increasing safety education, awareness, and preparedness in American communities, recently released a report on the 30 Safest Cities to Raise a Child.

Connecticut was found to have exceptionally low rates of violent crime, according to the report.

Greenwich, Fairfield, Ridgefield, Southington and Westport, Simsbury, Cheshire, Milford, and Glastonbury ranked in the top 30 on the list.

To compile this report, SafeWise analysts considered the most recent FBI crime data from 2015 to rank these cities.

SafeWise has been recognized by The Huffington Post, AngiesList, Mashable, and Homes.com, for their Home Security Brand Comparisons and Safest Cities Reports.