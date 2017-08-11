HARTFORD – Today is National Son’s and Daughter’s Day!

Every year on August 11, parents across the US celebrate this day by spending time with the joys of their lives.

Today is the perfect day to let your children know that you are glad that they are part of your life. Do something special for them. If they are home, go for a walk to the park. If they are grown, give them a call to remind them how much you love them.

Or better yet, celebrate by sending us pictures of your little ones.

