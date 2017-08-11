× Vote Connecticut for American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest

HARTFORD – The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best Looking Cruiser Contest ends Monday, August 14 at 5 p.m. As of right now, the Connecticut State Police cruiser has about 2,300 likes on Facebook.

Connecticut State Troopers are asking you to cast your vote for the Best Looking Cruiser now through August 14 by clicking “like” on the individual photo. According to AAST, comments on the picture will not count as votes.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2018 Wall Calendar.”

Vote for your state’s cruiser before it’s too late!