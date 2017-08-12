× Bristol man arrested for attempted murder during July shooting

BRISTOL — Bristol police say they’ve arrested Keith Gainey, 28, of Bristol, in connection with a shooting on Davis Drive July 11th.

Police say the victim in the shooting survived several gunshot wounds.

Detectives saw Gainey in a car on Pine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night, stopped the car, and arrested Gainey without incident.

He was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault, and reckless endangerment among other charges which came as a result of the arrest warrant.

Gainey is being held on a $750,000 bond and will be in Bristol Superior Court on Monday.