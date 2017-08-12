Caught on Camera: Police searching for suspects who robbed an ATM in Middlefield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD -- Connecticut State Troopers are asking the public for help in an ATM burglary that occurred at a Middlefield restaurant Wednesday.

Early that morning, State Troopers responded to Guida’s Restaurant at Meriden Road for a burglary alarm. Police said that when they arrived, they found the restaurant's front door broken off the hinges, and the wall next to the door damaged.

Troopers searched the inside of the restaurant where it appeared that an ATM machine was stolen, which the owners of the restaurant later confirmed. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the theft.

The footage shows a white 1995 – 2002 GMC Savana Van (with stolen PA. registration plate YSG7232) approach the front door. Two white males exited the vehicle dressed all in black clothing with black masks, wrapped a chain around the handle of the front door. A third suspect who was driving the vehicle accelerated and pulled the front door off.

Police said the two suspects then wrapped the chain around the ATM inside the store and the driver accelerated the van again pulling the ATM machine out of the restaurant.

The suspects picked up the ATM machine, put it in the van, and fled the scene. An undisclosed amount of cash was in the ATM machine.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to call Troop F 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.