Marlins confirm signed agreement to sell team to Jeter group

MIAMI — Marlins president David Samson confirms a signed agreement has been submitted to Major League Baseball to sell the team to a group that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

Samson says the MLB ownership committee will review the transaction Wednesday at the owners’ meetings in Chicago. The Marlins anticipate major league owners will approve the deal at a September meeting, and closing will take place in early October, shortly after the end of the regular season, Samson said Saturday.

At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve the sale.

Jeter plans be a limited partner in the group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman, who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop, will be in charge of baseball operations.