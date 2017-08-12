Mostly cloudy, humid Saturday; Mostly sunny, warm Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend, Saturday will not be a washout. Showers will be more likely in the morning (especially early). The afternoon looks drier with mostly cloudy skies, some sunny breaks and humid air with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another disturbance could bring a round of showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning (before sunrise).

Sunday will turn less humid with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week features a nice long stretch of dry weather with temperatures near or a little above average for this time of year.

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers/thunderstorms (especially in the morning). High: Mid 70s - near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

