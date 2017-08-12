Mostly dry, pleasant, sunny Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front could bring a round of showers tonight into early Sunday morning (before sunrise). Sunday will turn less humid with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week features a nice long stretch of dry weather with temperatures near or a little above average for this time of year.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, chance for a late day/eve shower/thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - low 80s.

Tonight: Chance for a few showers/thunder. Low: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance for a late day shower. High: Low 80s.

