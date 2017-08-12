Police identify helicopter, troopers in crash in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Battle lines form between white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" and anti-fascist counter-protesters at the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia state police said one of their agency’s helicopters crashed Saturday outside Charlottesville, killing two troopers.
Police said the helicopter was assisting law enforcement officers monitoring the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
Police said Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton were killed in the crash.
The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt..
