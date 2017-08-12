× Powerball numbers drawn for estimated $356 million jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were: 20-24-26-35-49, PowerBall is 19 and Powerplay 2x.

The Powerball jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $356 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $224 million.

Wednesday’s drawing again didn’t yield a jackpot winner, but three $1 million tickets were purchased nationally. The second-prize tickets were sold in Iowa, Oregon and Texas.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a gas station in New Jersey — the Exxon on Route 34 in Aberdeen. That ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 12, 30, 36, 47 and 62. The Powerball drawn was 9.