ELLINGTON — The ¬†Connecticut DOT says that Route 286 in Ellington is closed near Maple Street due to a car vs motorcycle accident.

Lifestar also confirmed they responded to the scene for one patient aronud 11:02 a.m.

The extent of injuries or how many people were involved is not known at this time.

