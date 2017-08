Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- One out of every six American women - and one out of every 33 American men - are victims of sexual abuse.

On Aug. 19 in Waterbury, the "Let’s End Sexual Abuse" initiative will be highlighting strategies to address sexually abusive behavior – and get redress for victims.

Rozeena Hoosain, the initiative’s founder and chief advocate, joins Stan Simpson to discuss more.