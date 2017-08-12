× Virginia law enforcement reveal identity of suspect in deadly Charlottesville car crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail.

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

Earlier today, one person was killed amid violence on Saturday at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to Mayor Mike Signer.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updates as soon as more details become available.