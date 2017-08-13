Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant today; Monday continues the great weather with more sunshine and low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Dew points will be dropping in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon and evening, making it feel more comfortable, so overall a very nice ending to the weekend. Monday should continue our stretch of good weather, with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Other than a slight chance for a late-day shower on Tuesday, we have more nice weather for the middle of the week, with high temperatures right on track for mid-August and dry weather overall, with no heat waves. Enjoy the sunshine!

By the end of the week a couple of fronts with low pressure could deliver a few rounds of showers on Friday into early Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny and beautiful, turning less humid this afternoon. Highs: 80-85. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: Low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Friday: Periods of rain and showers. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 80.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.