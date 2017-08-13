Couple moving grill in SUV injured in explosion after one lights a cigarette: Police

ORLANDO — A couple moving a gas grill in an SUV was injured when one of the pair lit a cigarette and an explosion resulted on Sunday.

Orlando police released photos of the Kia Sorento that showed extensive damage to the SUV with the roof blown out, and the airbags deployed. The windshield was lying on the ground. All the other glass was blown from the vehicle.

Police said the couple in the SUV sustained burns; but their injuries were not life threatening.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open and connected. The wife lit a cigarette and the SUV exploded according to police. After the explosion, the vehicle crashed into a pole

A gas grill being transported inside this car exploded when passenger lit a cigarette. 2 in car sustained burns; not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/76OaeJiCiv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 13, 2017