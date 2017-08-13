× Minor injuries after a small plane crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a small plane that crashed in the Salisbury – Lakeville area.

Crews were heading to Mount Ryga Road after they received phone called about a downed plane. The call came in around 5 p.m. State Police said a small plane was reported to be in a tree. Police said the two occupants were taken to Sharon Hospital for evaluation. DEEP was headed to the scene because of a fuel spill.

State police said the plane had departed from Great Barrington, Mass.

On Friday a plane crashed in Sherman, killing one person and injuring two others. On July 30, a small plane crashed in Danbury. One person died from his injuries.

Check back for further details as they develop.