× Five teens arrested after high-speed chase through Trumbull and Bridgeport

TRUMBULL — Five teens were arrested after a high-speed chase through Trumbull and Bridgeport.

Police say it started in the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull Mall, hen a teen grabbed a woman’s purse through her open car window as she sat inside.

He took off in a waiting BMW reportedly stolen from New Canaan, speeding through the parking lot, touching off a high speed chase for miles, until police stopped them on Route 25.

The teens, all from Waterbury and Hartford, are charged with larceny and interfering with an officer. Police believe both the stolen car and the suspects have been involved in similar crimes. and are investigating.