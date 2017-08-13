× Hartford police arrest suspect in connection to July 4th homicide

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection to the homicide of 25-year-old Victor Millan.

Police say they’ve arrested William Coleman, 26, of Hartford and charged him with murder, conspiracy of murder, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

The homicide happened on July 4th, when police responded to an incident on Wadsworth Street in the Frog Hollow section of the city just before midnight.

According to police, Millan has no criminal record in the City of Hartford and the shooting might have been the result of an argument over a pair of prescription glasses.

Police believe multiple guns were used and said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his head, neck, torso and leg.

Millan’s uncle, Guillermo Mendez, told FOX61 Millan was in the neighborhood on the night of the shooting to visit his grandmother for the 4th of July.

“He comes down here to visit my grandmother because she has health issues every time he makes sure he stops by here as much as could and checks up on her,” Mendez said.

Millan graduated from East Hartford High School, works at the post office, has a son and a daughter on the way, according to his family.

“He was just a great guy he’s a good dude, he’s a hard-working guy, he didn’t bother anyone he was in trouble with no one he was a family man, he had a child on the way,” Mendez said about his nephew.

Hartford Police were able to review surveillence footage and positively identify several witnesses. After interviews, police had probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Coleman.

He was taken into custody Friday without incident.

Coleman will be in court August 14th, and being held on a bond og $1,500,000.