Police identify Stratford woman who died in fatal shooting

STRATFORD — Raenetta Catchings was identified as the woman who died in the Sunday morning shooting.

Stratford Police said the shooting seemed to follow a verbal argument. Both Catchings, 27 of Stratford, and a 24-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. Catchings was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital, while the man remains in critical condition. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation as officers try to identify the shooter or shooters.

North Avenue was closed for several hours as a result of the shooting. Police said the shooting is an isolated incident.

Stratford Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 203-385-4119, 4120, or 4123.

SPD is investigating a shooting on North Ave. two victims. 27 years old female and male 24 years old. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/n1XmbfR2Jl — Stratford P.D. CT (@StratfordPDCT) August 13, 2017