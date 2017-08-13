× Police: Woman dies in early morning Stratford shooting

STRATFORD — One woman has died in Stratford following a Sunday morning shooting.

Stratford Police said the shooting seemed to follow a verbal argument. Both a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital, while the man remains in critical condition.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation as officers try to identify the shooter or shooters.

North Avenue was closed for several hours as a result of the shooting. Police said the shooting is an isolated incident.

Stratford Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 203-385-4119, 4120, or 4123.

SPD is investigating a shooting on North Ave. two victims. 27 years old female and male 24 years old. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/n1XmbfR2Jl — Stratford P.D. CT (@StratfordPDCT) August 13, 2017