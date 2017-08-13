Senator Chris Murphy to walk across the state for the second time
KILLINGLY — Today, Senator Chris Murphy will be walking across Connecticut for the second time.
It’s a slow and steady walk across the state as he meetings with people on streets and dirty roads to listen to them and get feedback from residents in the state. The senator will be walking 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days.
During this time he’ll hold a series of pop up town halls every day. This is so that he can hear first hand from us living in the state about a variety of topics. Anyone is invited to attend these town halls. today his town hall will be in Willimantic at eastern Connecticut state university fine arts instructional center at 5:30.
The senator will end his walk in Danbury with a picnic at noon.
Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings. Timing is approximate”
Day 1: Willimantic Town Hall
WHEN: Sunday, August 13th at 5:30pm
WHERE: Eastern Connecticut State University
Fine Arts Instructional Center
Concert Hall
83 Windham Street
Willimantic, CT
Day 2: Portland Town Hall
WHEN: Monday, August 14th at 6:30pm
WHERE: YMCA Camp Ingersoll
Outdoor Amphitheater
94 Camp Ingersoll Road
Portland, CT
Day 3: Waterbury Town Hall
WHEN: Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm
WHERE: Chase Elementary School
Gym
40 Woodtick Road
Waterbury, CT
Day 4: Newtown Town Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th at 6:30pm
WHERE: Edmond Town Hall
Gym
45 Main Street
Newtown, CT
Day 5: End of Walk Picnic in Danbury
WHEN: Thursday, August 17th at 12pm
WHERE: Rogers Park
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury, CT