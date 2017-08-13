× Senator Chris Murphy to walk across the state for the second time

KILLINGLY — Today, Senator Chris Murphy will be walking across Connecticut for the second time.

It’s a slow and steady walk across the state as he meetings with people on streets and dirty roads to listen to them and get feedback from residents in the state. The senator will be walking 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days.

During this time he’ll hold a series of pop up town halls every day. This is so that he can hear first hand from us living in the state about a variety of topics. Anyone is invited to attend these town halls. ​ today his town hall will be in Willimantic at eastern Connecticut state university fine arts instructional center at 5:30. ​

The senator will end his walk in Danbury with a picnic at noon.

Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings. Timing is approximate”

Day 1: Willimantic Town Hall

WHEN: Sunday, August 13th at 5:30pm

WHERE: Eastern Connecticut State University

Fine Arts Instructional Center

Concert Hall

83 Windham Street

Willimantic, CT

Day 2: Portland Town Hall

WHEN: Monday, August 14th at 6:30pm

WHERE: YMCA Camp Ingersoll

Outdoor Amphitheater

94 Camp Ingersoll Road

Portland, CT

Day 3: Waterbury Town Hall

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm

WHERE: Chase Elementary School

Gym

40 Woodtick Road

Waterbury, CT

Day 4: Newtown Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th at 6:30pm

WHERE: Edmond Town Hall

Gym

45 Main Street

Newtown, CT

Day 5: End of Walk Picnic in Danbury

WHEN: Thursday, August 17th at 12pm

WHERE: Rogers Park

21 Memorial Drive

Danbury, CT