‘Stand With Charlottesville’ rallies take place all across Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Hundreds gathered on the New Haven Green Sunday to stand against white supremacy in the United States.

"This is a moment where we can take our energy and take our experience and combine it with those good people in Virginia and let them know that we're thinking about them and we're ready to act as well.," says Connecticut state comptroller Kevin Lembo.

He joined several others in denouncing the acts that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Governor Malloy joined demonstrators in West Hartford.

Daniel Keyes said, "They talk about the Muslim terrorists...we saw terrorism by a fascist yesterday running people down."

Matthew Feiner said, "It is a violation of everyone's civil right."

Hundreds of white supremacist and Neo-Nazis clashed with anti protesters in a violent Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia killing one person and injuring dozens more. Two others died in the crash of a State Police helicopter.

Community members in New Haven and seven other sites in Connecticut Came together to let the rest of the country know that the United States will not fall victim to hate.