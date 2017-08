× State Trooper injured after motorcycle crash in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — State Police say that a motorcycle Trooper was involved with a motorcycle crash on Sunday in New Britain.

Police say it happened on Farmington Avenue near Overlook Avenue around 8 a.m.

State Police say the trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries, possible broken bones, and is being treated at St. Frances.

