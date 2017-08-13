The Real Story: Crumbling foundations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An update on the “crumbling foundations” crisis, affecting tens of thousands of homes in Eastern Connecticut.

Homeowners have requested a federal investigation into possible wrongdoing by the state, and by insurance companies, which have refused to pay to replace the foundations, saying the policies cover collapses only.

The families suspect that insurers secretly changed policy language AFTER being “tipped off” about the problem, more than 15 years ago. A U.S. Senate panel recently heard testimony on that.