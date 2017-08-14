A bright and sunny Monday, chance of rain on Tuesday

Monday should continue our stretch of good weather, with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. The humidity won't be bad either, so it should be a pretty good day for any outdoor activities.
Other than a slight chance for a late-day shower on Tuesday, we have more nice weather for the middle of the week, with high temperatures right on track for mid-August and dry weather overall, with no heat waves. Enjoy the sunshine!
By the end of the week a couple of fronts with low pressure could deliver a few rounds of showers on Friday into early Sunday.
Forecast Details:
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: Low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. A late-day or evening shower is possible. High: Mid 80s.
Friday: Morning rain may linger into mid-day. Mostly cloudy overall. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 80.
