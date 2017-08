× Biplane makes hard landing at Guilford fairgrounds

GUILFORD — A plane made a hard landing Monday at the Guilford Fairgrounds.

According to fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

The pilot of the biplane called in a mayday and went in for a hard landing at the fairgrounds.

Guilford emergency officials received the call about 4:15 p.m.

On Sunday, a plane crashed in Salisbury which resulted in minor injuries.