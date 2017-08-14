Bristol mom leads effort to create license plates to raise awareness for organ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- In a few months, you could be seeing something new on the back of cars: license plates that spread knowledge about Donate Life Connecticut, the nonprofit that coordinates organ and tissue donation.

By the end of August, we'll know if the plates — which bear the phrase "You Can Save Lives" — will be produced here. The Department of Motor Vehicles is on board to begin printing them when it receives 400 orders. It's a personal mission for Donate Life Connecticut volunteer and project leader Sandy Centurelli. This Bristol mother and grandmother will soon become a "living donor" —donating a kidney to someone she doesn't even know.

"I just think it's the right thing to do," she said. "I'm not worried about it because I know I'm supposed to do that. I just know."

Click here to read the entire column from the Hartford Courant.

Check out this link if you'd like to order a Donate Life license plate.