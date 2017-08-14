Chance of rain on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a great day out there, although we don't quite have the clear blue sky like yesterday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by late tonight, but it looks like quiet weather will stick around for the rest of the day today.

Brett Hitchcock shared this picture of the moon early this morning.

Tuesday brings more cloud cover, and we also have the chance for a shower or two. It doesn't look like a washout, but some computer models have showers popping up at times during the day. Temperatures will get into the 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday both look nice, with temperatures feeling like what you'd expect for the middle of August (80s). We bring in a chance for rain on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Some projections keep showers around on Saturday, but they all clear things out by Sunday.

Forecast Details:

The Rest of Today: Partly cloudy, warm and comfortable. Temperatures gradually dropping, but overall a great evening for anything outdoors.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: Low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A late-day or evening shower is possible. High: Mid 80s.

Friday: Morning rain may linger into mid-day. Mostly cloudy overall. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 80.

