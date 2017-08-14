× Connecticut ranked as one of the Top 10 states to raise a family

HARTFORD — Connecticut has been ranked inside the Top Ten places in 2017, to raise a family.

According to Wallethub.com, the Constitution state ranks ninth between South Dakota (10) and Iowa (8). The top rank state to raise a family was North Dakota, while New Mexico ranks at the very bottom.

Wallet Hub’s data team compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the forty key indicators of family-friendly.

Connecticut also ranks fifteenth in Family Fun, third in Health & Safety and fourth place for affordability.

