CT community groups on heightened awareness in wake of Charlottesville attack

HAMDEN -- The NAACP of CT and the CT Chapter of the Anti-Defamation League say they're monitoring Connecticut for any increases in hate rhetoric or associated activities.

The heightened vigilance comes after what federal official describe as a domestic terrorism attack on Sunday in Charlottesville, VA. A car rammed a crowd full of counter-protesters during a white nationalist rally, killing one.

"I think that we need to be concerned about whether this type of fringe ideology will become normalized," said Steve Ginsburg, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League of Connecticut. "Violence like we saw this weekend is still thankfully relatively uncommon. But the rhetoric, which is spreading like wildfire on social media, becoming more mainstream, is becoming a concern."

The CT NAACP says its members are vigilant but still believe racism is an issue that still needs to be dealt with in Connecticut.

"There's a climate now where racist individuals are really getting vociferous and really stepping up and coming out of their closets but wherever this evil is at wherever this racism is, wherever they show their ugly heads we will come out against them," said Scot X. Esdaile, NAACP CT President.

