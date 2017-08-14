× CT Lottery Players should double check tickets scanned on mobile app

ROCKY HILL— The CT Lottery Mobile App “Scan Ticket’s” feature misread winning draw tickets over the weekend.

The lottery agency said the app operated incorrectly starting at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday until 10:34 a.m. on Monday and showed winning tickets as losing tickets. People who scanned their tickets during this time are asked to check their tickets again.

Instant ticket scanning was not affected during that time period.

The “Scan Ticket’s” feature on the app is fully operational now. CT Lottery tickets can also be checked at a ticket checker available at all CT Lottery retailers.

For questions call the CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill at 860-713-2700.