CTtransit expands bus service to UConn campus in Storrs

STORRS — It’s almost time for students to head back to college campus, and at UConn, students will now be able to travel to Hartford more conveniently.

UConn students will now be able to hop on a CTtransit bus and take it from the Storrs campus to the new campus in downtown Harford and other destinations in between.

The CTtransit bus service used to end in Tolland but now they have expanded that route farther east, adding stops at three other locations. Those stops will be at Four Corners, Whitney Hall and Storrs center.

If UConn students, faculty and staff still haven’t reached their destination, they can connect to other services taking them to UConn health or Bradley International Airport.

If you’re a student, the expanded service is covered under a $20 transportation fee paid each semester. Students just need to show their student ID and get a pass through the state UPass program.

Standard bus rates apply for non students.