Dunkin’ Donuts introduce new fall flavors this month

HARTFORD— Summer has a month more on the calendar but Dunkin’ Donuts classic pumpkin and fall flavors return on August 28.

Dunkin’ Donuts features pumpkin flavored coffee, donuts, Munchkins donut hole treats, and muffins each fall. This year they are extending pumpkin flavoring to cream cheese.

They are also expanding the selection of fall flavors with the new addition of maple pecan flavored coffees and maple bacon breakfast sandwiches.

