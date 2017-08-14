Farmington police capture burglary suspect who tried to flee

FARMINGTON — Police arrested a burglary suspect after a resident interrupted a break-in in progress.

Around 9:30 a.m. police were called to a burglary on West District Road. A homeowner interrupted a burglary of the home, and the lone suspect took off. Police caught up to the suspect on Plainville Avenue. The suspect tried to run from officers, but he stopped near New Britain Avenue.

Francisco Mendez, 32, of Waterbury, was captured and police said he was in possession of items reported to be stolen from the residence during the burglary.

Mendez was held on a $200,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday. Mendez was charged with burglary 3rd degree, criminal trespass 2nd degree, larceny 4th degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree, reckless endangerment 2nd degree, disobey officer’s signal, and engaging an officer in pursuit.

If anyone has any information on Mendez or any other burglaries in the Farmington area, please call Farmington Police Detectives at (860) 675-2400.