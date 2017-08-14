Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer to host “DailyMailTV” on FOX61

Former NFL quarterback and current ABC News correspondent Jesse Palmer is switching networks to become the host of the new DailyMailTV program, which will air on Fox 61, weekdays beginning Monday, September 18.

The announcement for the program’s new host was made Monday morning.

The DailyMailTV series will bring content published on DailyMail.com, from exclusive stories and breaking news to all kinds of topics, including showbiz, politics, health & science, and technology.

Palmer was a special contributor for Good Morning America, and is also a football analyst for ESPN. He is expected to continue to work with ESPN while hosting DailyMailTV.

Palmer spent five seasons in the National Football League, playing with the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, before later playing in the Canadian Football League. He was also a contestant on season 5 of the ABC show The Bachelor.

“We wanted a host that would stand out from the crowd, and Jesse Palmer is that host,” Dr. Phil McGraw, who will serve as one of the show’s executive producers, said. “We’re delighted that he is joining DailyMailTV and we can’t wait for the show to begin on September 18 with Jesse at the helm.”

DailyMail.com is the most read English-language newspaper website in the world, with newsrooms in London, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney.

DailyMailTV will be filmed in New York.