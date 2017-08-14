× Hamden police searching for suspect involved with parking lot shooting

HAMDEN–A man was shot as he ran away from the sound of gunshots in a parking lot on Sunday night, police said.

Hamden Police said they responded to the area of 35 Warner St. where the 27-year-old victim said he heard gun shots and then realized he had been shot himself.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-040.