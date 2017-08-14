× Man on bike chased by bear in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A man riding a bike was chased by a bear Monday afternoon.

According to officials at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, around 3 p.m. Monday, a man riding a bike called Farmington Police saying a bear came out of the woods and followed him while he was riding his bike along a rails to trails path located off New Britain Ave., in Farmington.

The man said the incident happened in the area of the trail near Oak Ridge Street, not far from the Farmington Police Station. He said the bear initially stayed with him but broke away from him after a short distance.

EnCon Police and Farmington Police are investigating.

DEEP said they plan to put a bear trap in the area to see if they can capture this bear. There have been no previous reports of bear activity in this area.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.