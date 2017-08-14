Senator Murphy walks across state to talk with residents in new way

HARTFORD -- Senator Chris Murphy is walking across the state again.
He started his trek Sunday close to the Rhode Island border and for the next five days he'll continue to walk, ening up close to the New York border. This is the second time Murphy is walking across the state.
Murphy will meet with people on streets and dirt roads to listen to them and get feedback. He will be walking 103 miles through 21 towns, and plans to end his walk on Thursday in Danbury with a picnic at noon.
"I'll talk to folks who might not ever call my office but who will talk to me if they see their Senator in a shirt baseball cap and shorts," Murphy said.
"We don't get this chance very often so it's nice for the people. As he walks through the town I hope people ahead of us hear this and get a chance to see him," said Rick Ives, the first selectman of Brooklyn, out on the road.
Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings during his walk . Timing is approximate.
Portland Town Hall
Monday at 6:30 p.m.
YMCA Camp Ingersoll
Outdoor Amphitheater
94 Camp Ingersoll Road
Portland
Waterbury Town Hall
Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Chase Elementary School Gym
40 Woodtick Road
Waterbury
Newtown Town Hall
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Edmond Town Hall Gym
45 Main Street
Newtown
End of Walk Picnic in Danbury
Thursday at noon
Rogers Park
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury