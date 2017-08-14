Senator Murphy walks across state to talk with residents in new way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Senator Chris Murphy is walking across the state again.

He started his trek Sunday close to the Rhode Island border and for the next five days he'll continue to walk, ening up close to the New York border. This is the second time Murphy is walking across the state.

Murphy will meet with people on streets and dirt roads to listen to them and get feedback. He will be walking 103 miles through 21 towns, and plans to end his walk on Thursday in Danbury with a picnic at noon.

"I'll talk to folks who might not ever call my office but who will talk to me if they see their Senator in a shirt baseball cap and shorts," Murphy said.

"We don't get this chance very often so it's nice for the people. As he walks through the town I hope people ahead of us hear this and get a chance to see him," said Rick Ives, the first selectman of Brooklyn, out on the road.

Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings during his walk . Timing is approximate.

Portland Town Hall

Monday at 6:30 p.m.

YMCA Camp Ingersoll

Outdoor Amphitheater

94 Camp Ingersoll Road

Portland

Waterbury Town Hall

Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Chase Elementary School Gym

40 Woodtick Road

Waterbury

Newtown Town Hall

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Edmond Town Hall Gym

45 Main Street

Newtown

End of Walk Picnic in Danbury

Thursday at noon

Rogers Park

21 Memorial Drive

Danbury