× Norwalk police are investigating fraud with landscapers

NORWALK — Police are asking landscapers in Norwalk to be on guard because of scammers.

Police said the fraud begins when the suspect calls the landscaping company, asking for their services. After the suspect agrees to pay for the services, they then asked to the landscapers to pay additional money to a subcontractor (plumber, electrician, etc.) who will also be working at the location.

The company pays the alleged subcontractor but then discovers the check or credit card, are fraudulent. The landscapers lose their money and never gets paid for their services.

Police said that the suspects typically have chosen houses that are for sale as the landscaping locations. Multiple landscaping companies in Norwalk have experience this type of fraud.

Norwalk Police are warning all landscapers to be aware and to meet with their clients face to face before they start working. Do not accept work by text message.

Officers are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective at 203-854-3011.