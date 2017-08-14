× Plainfield police investigating allegations of sexual misconduct at fire department

PLAINFIELD — Police conducted a search at the fire department in connection with alleged sexual misconduct.

Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant on Thursday at the Plainfield Fire Department, 620 Norwich Road in Plainfield.

The investigation is in connection with an allegation of sexual misconduct by a member of the Plainfield Fire Department which allegedly occurred at the fire department.

The Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communication handled emergency calls while the search was conducted.