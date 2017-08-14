Virtual Reality a real venture in Vernon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- It is "game on" in Vernon where two recent college grads have taken their idea to another dimension.

Matt McGivern and Joe Eilert lived across the hall from each other at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and were always avid gamers. These days the games they play are in virtual reality -- their new venture, Spark VR, opened in Vernon in May.

Spark showcases four bays (think indoor golf) where players can put elaborate headsets on and can immerse themselves in about 15 different games. McGivern, who works at Pratt and Whitney said "the technology has come such a long way in such a short period of time." Eilert, who works as an engineer by day at Electric Boat added, "you can fight zombies, swim with fish, or defend the castle, anything you want."

Both McGivern and Eilert bill Spark VR as the first virtual reality arcade in Connecticut and say the experience is a memorable one. "We love when people come in after using their little glasses at home because this blow their mind every time," McGivern said.

After demonstrating a zombie game called the Brookhaven Experiment, Eilert said, "the bigger picture is to use social virtual reality and see how far we can take it."

