× West Hartford police investigate stabbing

WEST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday.

Police were called to 113E Hillcrest Avenue on a complaint of a stabbing shortly before 6 p.m. When they arrived, officers found the suspect and the victim outside their apartment in a common courtyard area of the apartment buildings. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a local hospital where they are expected to live.

Naomi Williams-Wal, 34, is being held on a $500,000 bond with several charges still pending.