× West Haven police warn parents about bike-riding dangers

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Police Department is issuing a warning to parents about dangerous bike riding that they’ve seen in town.

West Haven police said they’re making the request to the parents because they’ve seen kids riding their bikes directly in front of cars.

“Speak to them before we do,” they warned parents.

“If you need assistance visit with them to WHPD,” they posted on their Facebook page. “We will gladly show them the confiscated bicycles from other young individuals, some are very $$$$$.”

This is clearly not only illegal but unacceptable and dangerous behavior, according to the police department.