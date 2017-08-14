WWE icon Ric Flair reportedly hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: "Nature Boy"' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former professional wrestler Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering from some “tough medical issues,” according to WCVB in Boston.

They said Flair is in the intensive care unit for heart-related issues. Mike Johnson with PW Insider reports Flair was being hospitalized near his home in Atlanta.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, a rep for Flair, sent out a tweet asking for prayers and positive energy for the wrestling legend. Zanoni had previously tweeted that Flair was hospitalized for routine monitoring, before sending out the more alarming tweet Monday morning.