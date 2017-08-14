× WWE icon Ric Flair reportedly hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

Former professional wrestler Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering from some “tough medical issues,” according to WCVB in Boston.

They said Flair is in the intensive care unit for heart-related issues. Mike Johnson with PW Insider reports Flair was being hospitalized near his home in Atlanta.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, a rep for Flair, sent out a tweet asking for prayers and positive energy for the wrestling legend. Zanoni had previously tweeted that Flair was hospitalized for routine monitoring, before sending out the more alarming tweet Monday morning.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017