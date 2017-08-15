Championship boxer dedicates his title fight to a Branford boy who died in a drainage pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Jimmy Williams will be doing more than defending his WBC title on August 26th.

"The kid was a true soldier. We used to throw around the football sometimes," says jimmy Williams.

He's talking about Ben Callahan.

Last month the 10-year-old was swimming in a culvert with his brothers near the Branford River. He was drawn into a drainage pipe and couldn't get out. His brothers called the police, but it was too late. Ben died in the drainage pipe.

"He was a true champion and I'm going to go out here, carry his spirits with me in that ring that night," says Williams.

Williams says he'll dedicate his next title fight to Ben. It's because the two had a special relationship for over five years.

The two would work out together at a crossfit gym. They formed a special bond.

The news of Ben's passing brought Williams even closer to the Callahan's

The fighter lost his mother to a tragic incident ten years ago. Williams felt it was only appropriate to also dedicate his next fight to Ben.

"For him to add Ben in and to put Ben on that same level as his mom it just chokes you up instantly," says Dave Callahan, Ben's father.

Williams says he will donate a portion of the proceeds from the fight to the Callahan's. He'll also be participating in several community events in the future.