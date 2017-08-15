× Connecticut teens travel to Washington DC to defend ‘DACA’ on 5th anniversary

EAST HARTFORD — About 100 young immigrants in Connecticut , both documented and undocumented, will be heading down to Washington, DC, to defend undocumented immigrants for a National Day of Action.

They’ll be joining thousands of youths around the country to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. Today is the fifth anniversary of DACA, meaning it has been five years since a total of 800,000 immigrant youth in the country, and 5,000 in Connecticut, have been able to get legal protection, go to college, and support their families.

This program is now at risk since ten anti-immigrant Attorneys General sent a letter to President Donald Trump threatening to sue if the administration doesn’t end the DACA program by September 5.

They gathered early this morning in East Hartford at around 3 a.m. to get a head start down to DC. Another bus will be picking people up from other parts of Connecticut, like Bridgeport, Norwalk, New Haven and Willimantic. In the end, that will total about 100 people on their way to DC. The group will return to the state at around midnight.