Denny's introducing 'mooncakes' for solar eclipse

SPARTANBURG, SC – The solar eclipse is coming to America and – for a limited time – so are Denny’s “Mooncakes”.

On Monday, for one-day only, Denny’s invites eclipse enthusiasts to slide into its booths to celebrate this thrilling event and enjoy a delicious dish created in honor of the momentous solar eclipse.

All day long, diners will have the chance to order unlimited Mooncakes—which are Denny’s fluffy, buttermilk pancakes that are shaped just like the moon—for just $4.

“Like all of America, our team at Denny’s is excited about the upcoming solar eclipse and we wanted to have a little fun to mark this historic occasion,” said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny’s, in a statement.