× Driver involved in earlier crash with state trooper in Stratford dies in Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD — A deadly crash happened late Monday night in Fairfield after a collision with a state trooper in Stratford.

State police said that at around 11:25 p.m. somebody died in a single-car crash in the woods off Route 15 south, near exit 46 in Fairfield.

A state police spokeswoman says the vehicle was reportedly involved in a crash in Stratford earlier in night with the personal vehicle of an off-duty trooper.

There was no word on whether the trooper was injured or whether the vehicle was being pursued when it crashed.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

State police said the accident scene was clear just after 4 a.m. and the exit 46 off-ramp reopened.